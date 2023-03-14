AMESBURY — Lungstrong president and founder Diane Legg has been selected as the Amesbury Lions Club’s Humanitarian of the Year.
She will be recognized at the club's annual benefit golf tournament on May 5 at Apple Hill Golf Club in East Kingston, New Hampshire.
Legg was recommended for the distinction by club President Christina Johnson and unanimously accepted by the club’s directors. Johnson praised her work.
“Diane’s innovative fundraising efforts for lung cancer research is a testament to her selfless dedication, imagination and vision," Johnson said in a release.
Legg has lived with lung cancer for 18 years – 13 more years than 85% of people struck by the often-stigmatized disease, according to the American Lung Association, which says lung cancer is the leading cancer killer of men and women in the country.
Legg, an Amesbury resident, has been recognized as a leading advocate for funding of lung cancer research.
As co-director of the New England chapter of the Lung Cancer Alliance from 2006 to 2012, Legg launched Shine a Light on Lung Cancer, the largest international awareness event for the disease, according to the news release.
In 2011, she founded Lungstrong to provide unrestricted funding to lung cancer researchers, giving them the freedom to think out of the box in pursuit of potentially transformative lung cancer treatments.
Since the founding of the Amesbury-based organization, $6 million has been raised for programs at the Mass General Cancer Center and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Lungstrong's mission is to fund research so that lung cancer is a treatable disease and no longer fatal.
“We’re thinking of new ways to treat lung cancer ... efforts that have been at the centerpiece of our research over the last 12 months, and really they are things that could not have been possible without the support of Lungstrong," said Dr. Justin Gainor, director of Mass General's Center for Thoracic Cancers and associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.
The organization's fundraising efforts include advocacy for the Pan-Mass Challenge, with more than 80 riders, and its own 5K, 1.5-mile walk and events that feature music, food, fun and friendship.
Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove, a Lions Club member, praised Lungstrong and its leader.
“Their tagline ‘Raising for Research’ rings true in all Lungstrong activities, given Legg’s unfaltering leadership,” Gove said in the release.
The club’s 2023 golf tournament leader, John Veilleux, said Legg will be honored during the tournament’s Cinco de Mayo-style luncheon when several local and Lion officials are expected to be present.
“Ms. Legg will be awarded Lions International’s highest form of recognition, a Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, as Diane embodies humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism and has demonstrated such especially throughout her battle with cancer,” Veilleux said.
Legg said she was honored to be named.
"I have truly been blessed to have my cancer crisis transformed into my cancer purpose, and I am humbled by such an honor," she said. “I have watched the Lions for years as an Amesbury citizen; you folks truly exhibit gracious humanitarianism in the community work you all do.”
The Amesbury Lions Benefit Golf Tournament has long been the principal fundraiser for the club, according to Veilleux.
“Each year, Amesbury Lions raise significant funds to support eyesight health through the Massachusetts Lions Eye Research Fund; in fact, over the years the Amesbury Lions have raised over a quarter of a million dollars toward the cause of sight,” Veilleux said.
“In addition to eye research," he said, "funds raised go toward a number of Greater Amesbury community projects such as feeding the hungry, scholarships for graduating high schoolers, holiday gifts for children, and more; and this year as a way to further honor Diane, the club will be raising funds to go toward Lungstrong's mission.”
For information on participating or sponsoring the tournament, go to bit.ly/ALCGT23.
Lions Clubs International says it is largest service club organization in the world. Members are dedicated to bettering the quality of life for the handicapped, the poor, the sick and the aged. The Lions’ motto is “We Serve."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.