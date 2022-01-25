NEWBURYPORT — Lisa Connell was recently named editor of The Daily News of Newburyport, taking over for Richard Lodge, who retired from the newspaper at the end of December.
Connell, who grew up in Hull, a peninsular town on Massachusetts’ South Shore, brings a range of reporting and editing experience.
She was the managing editor of the Milton Times, where she shepherded the newspaper to win Distinguished Newspaper of the Year awards in its circulation class in 2018 and 2019 from the New England Newspaper & Press Association.
While the editor of the Duxbury Clipper, the newspaper earned a first-place NENPA award for a 2017 niche publication. Connell has also held reporting positions for the Taunton Daily Gazette and the Hudson-Catskill newspapers.
She has a master’s degree in journalism from Boston University and a bachelor’s degree from Wheaton College in Norton. At Wheaton, her liberal arts studies included an interdepartmental major in biology and studio art.
“I look forward to bringing to readers and visitors a snapshot in time of the issues and events shaping daily life in Greater Newburyport and the surrounding area. I also look forward to meeting as many different people as I can in the cities and towns The Daily News covers while directing news coverage,” Connell said.
Lodge, a Newburyport resident and longtime Massachusetts newspaper editor, had been the editor of The Daily News since October 2016. The newspaper was twice chosen Newspaper of the Year in its circulation class by the New England Newspaper & Press Association during his tenure.
“Greater Newburyport is lucky to have a dedicated local newspaper,” Lodge said, noting that 19th century abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison was born in Newburyport and got his first newspaper job here. “I’m proud to have worked at The Daily News and I’m grateful to everyone who reads the newspaper and supports local news coverage.”
Her email is lconnell@newburyportnews.com. Follow her on Twitter @connell_ld and reach her by phone, 978-961-3146.
