NEWBURYPORT — Continuing its series of radio broadcasts from the New York Metropolitan Opera is Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.
Soprano Eleonora Buratto stars in this heart-rending tragedy as Cio-Cio-San, the young Japanese girl who believes that her marriage to an American naval officer will bring her true love and an honorable life. And, tenor Brian Jagde is Lieutenant Pinkerton, who thinks the marriage is just a bit of harmless fun.
The cast also features mezzo-soprano Elizabeth DeShong as the faithful maid Suzuki, and baritone David Bizic as the American consul Sharpless. Maestro Alexander Soddy leads the Met Orchestra and Chorus in Puccini’s exquisite score.
“Madama Butterfly” will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport. Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. WJOP 96.3 is also streaming live on www.ncmhub.org.
