NEWBURYPORT — The Metropolitan Opera’s 2021-22 season of Saturday matinee broadcasts continues with "Boris Godunov," Mussorgsky’s drama of a ruler undone by the consequences of his own ambition.
The broadcast stars bass René Pape in the title role of the tormented czar. It’s a highlight from last fall when the Met presented the opera in Mussorgky’s original version and orchestration — in one act — for the first time.
Sebastian Weigle led the Met Orchestra and Chorus, and a cast also featuring David Butt Philip, Maxim Paster, Aleksey Bogdanov, Ain Anger and Ryan Speedo Green.
"Boris Godunov," a performance from Oct. 9, will be heard over the Toll Brothers Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 1 p.m. on Saturday on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts.
