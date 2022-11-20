In what the lawyer for the Massachusetts Lobster Association is calling a significant victory, a federal judge has ruled that new lobstering restrictions designed to conserve rare whales will be delayed until 2024 to give the government time to design them.
The ruling Thursday by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg came on the heels of his July ruling that new, stronger rules are needed to protect the North Atlantic right whale from extinction. The whales are vulnerable to entanglement in fishing gear.
Boasberg previously ruled that fishing restrictions issued by the National Marine Fisheries Service didn’t go far enough to protect the whales. The agency must issue new rules by December 2024, he ruled.
“This great news, we are thrilled the judge saw through the legalese and will give NMFS more time to go through the rule-making process than allowed by the Marine Mammal Protection Act,” said Beth Casoni, executive director of the Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association, on Friday. “NMFS will continue its rule-making to reduce to risk (to whales) by up to 90 percent without shutting down fisheries.”
Casoni was speaking on lunch break during a meeting on whales. She said NMFS is expected to come out with proposed rules ready for public hearings in early December.
Environmentalists and fishing industry members have long argued about the rules. Fishermen argue that stricter rules could cripple the industry, which harvests one of the most popular and lucrative seafood items in the country.
The U.S. lobster fishery is based mostly in New England and lobster was valued at more than $700 million at the docks in Maine alone last year. Massachusetts is the second largest lander of lobster in the country, according to federal fishery regulators. Gloucester is Massachusetts’ top port in terms of annual lobster landings with around 50 million pounds valued at roughly $60 million.
Conservation groups have cited entanglement in gear as an existential threat to the whales, which number 340 and are in decline.
Material from Staff Writer Andrea Holbrook and Patrick Whittle of The Associated Press was used in this report.
