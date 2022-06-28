NEWBURYPORT — A trio of local activist groups will be giving people troubled by the overturn of Roe v. Wade a chance to channel their concerns into activism with a Rapid Response Evening of Action on Wednesday night.
The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday. The decision touched off protests across the country, one of which saw roughly 200 people taking to High Street on Saturday morning to voice their concerns.
The event Wednesday will see team leaders of Indivisible-RISE Newburyport, the Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America coming together to let people know how they can turn their concerns into productivity.
The Rapid Response Evening of Action will take place at the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church on Pleasant Street from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and is expected to focus on writing postcards to pro-choice voters in Wisconsin.
Debbie Hart-Klein is a core team member for Indivisible-RISE Newburyport who said the event is designed to get people more involved with the issues of the day, while also introducing them to the actions that will help channel their anger and make a difference.
“We’re trying to bring in new people and re-energize folks who were very involved for the 2020 general election and who have kind of stepped away or got burned out,” she said.
PEG Center for Art & Activism owner Paula Estey is the founder of the Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport and said the program is intended to be the first of many Rapid Response meetings in the area.
“We’re trying to hit this from all angles. But we are mostly trying to plug local people into national ways that they can help,” Estey said.
Gun safety is another important issue for Hart-Klein and Estey, who have also invited members of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America to teach the audience about their robust phone banking program.
“Our specific actions on Wednesday will be related to pro-choice but, a lot of our work is not specific to issues, it’s about getting out the vote. Because that is the answer for almost everything,” Hart-Klein said.
Hart-Klein began her career in local activism by making phone calls, texting and writing postcards.
“I got tired of my 20-minute complaint sessions with friends and family. That just drained me and I decided to take that half hour and do something productive,” she said. “If you spend one hour a week making phone calls or texting or writing postcards, you are making an impact and it’s not like you had to spend a huge amount of time doing it.”
Refreshments will be available at the church, where people will also be given the option to work either indoors or outdoors Wednesday evening.
RSVPs are not required but interested participants are asked to email indivisible.rise.newburyport@gmail.com to let organizers know how many people to expect Wednesday night.
The event is not simply a chance for people to discuss their concerns and go home, according to Hart-Klein.
“We’re not just commiserating,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News.
