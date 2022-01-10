NEWBURYPORT — A local architectural firm served as the design lead for an 1880 home in Concord featured on the current season of “This Old House.”
The New England Cape, one of three project houses presented in Season 43, is a small historic house located on a 3-acre property complete with a meadow and woods.
Andrew Sidford Architects on Merrimac Street has previously worked on projects featured on HGTV, but this is the first time the firm has appeared on “This Old House.”
The owners, Lincoln and Megan Pasquina, approached Andrew Sidford because of his experience in working with old houses to combine modern and historic elements.
After working with the couple on the design, Sidford provided them with a list of suggested contractors. Included on that list was Charlie Silva, a builder on “This Old House” who previously worked with the architect on another project in Concord.
Sidford mentioned that Silva had been looking for projects with certain criteria to be highlighted on the show, and the couple was immediately interested in the opportunity.
Filming for the show started last spring with the first episode airing this past fall.
In a phone interview, Sidford discussed how he works with clients, saying, “We often suggest to think not how they would change the house, but what how they would want the end result.”
In creating that vision, Sidford’s firm can show the client the options that they have to make that vision a reality.
Additionally, the firm tries to seek options that change the house as little as possible, in order to preserve its history, but also for environmental and design reasons, Sidford explained.
The Pasquinas had one child and another on the way when the project began, so one of their goals was to establish more space for their growing family. They also wanted to connect more with the natural beauty of their 3-acre land, as the previous layout of the house didn’t take advantage of those views.
“Much of the intention was to try and open up the house and connect it to the land, while adding some of the spaces that they were requiring,” Sidford said.
There was already a single-story 1960s garage extension on the property, which had a questionable foundation that needed to be addressed, he said.
“We had to take it down in order to be able to add a structurally-sound master suite on top of the garage,” Sidford said.
One of the challenges, he explained, was ensuring that a new modern addition would still fit with the historical aspects of the house.
Sidford used certain elements to balance the new and old.
The architect moved the kitchen to the front and added more windows, allowing the perspective to change a bit so that the natural light could pour in and the beauty of the surrounding land could be more visible from indoors.
Sidford noted that the house is supposed to look traditional from the front, but once inside, “it’s meant to unfold and add a level of intrigue so there are more spaces to continue to go, explore and experience.”
There is a long corridor that leads to a hidden study at the very back edge of the garage, for example. The master suite is similar, as it is above the garage and not necessarily apparent from the street, he said.
In working on the design, Sidford said he often focuses more on the perception space, rather than the actual space. The goal is to make spaces feel much larger than they actually are, he added.
“Like every project, the exciting part is when the clients start to see it take three-dimensional shape and start to get really excited about what’s coming their way,” Sidford said.
The Concord project has only a few more episodes left with the final episode airing Jan. 27.
“This Old House” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on PBS. For a full schedule of local listings, visit http://thisoldhouse.com/tvschedule.
Full episodes are also available online the Sunday night after each episode’s original airdate at http://thisoldhouse.com/watchtoh. Recent episodes can also be viewed on PBS.org, PBS digital apps, The Roku Channel and “This Old House” app.
For more on Sidford and his team, visit www.asidfordarchitects.com.
