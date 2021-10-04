MERRIMAC — The Purple Sage Pottery fall sale is scheduled for Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the studio at 3 Mechanic St.
Iris Minc, founder and owner of Purple Sage Pottery, said in a press release, “Pottery is a very tactile art. The way a piece feels in my hands is just as important to me as how it looks to my eye.
“My pottery is made to be handled and used,” she added. “Also, being three-dimensional, a two-dimensional picture just can’t do it justice. You have to pick up pottery and look at it from all angles to really appreciate it.”
Visitors at the fall sale will be able to meet local artisans, watch demonstrations and see pottery come to life; learn about the pieces they like and their creation; and buy directly from talented artists, some of whom only sell their goods at Purple Sage Pottery, the press release said.
Besides Minc, the potters from the Merrimack Valley, North Shore and Southern New Hampshire in the show include Lisa Mistretta, Hiromi Satoh, Lucy Hutchinson, Peter Grams, Christina Bellinger, Patti Jones, Jenny Graf, Judy Nevius, Kathy Clark, Wendy Jackson, Karen Girard, Karen Orsillo, Dale Poirier and Maryanne Balogna.
The potters will be spaced widely apart, some inside and some outside, for social distancing. All who attend are asked to wear masks whether visiting indoor or outdoor booths. The rain date is Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
For more information, visit www.purplesagepottery.com, call 978-346-9978 or connect on Facebook and Instagram.
