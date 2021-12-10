NEWBURYPORT — Camille Garro owned her own Boston-based interior design business for 30 years before moving to Newburyport nine years ago.
Although Garro intended to continue her business, she said she soon got involved in the local cultural environment and “everything theater.”
She immersed herself in the writing and acting workshops The Firehouse Center for the Arts and The Actor’s Studio offered.
To date, she has one musical production under her belt, which was performed two years ago at The Firehouse, and another on the way, which will premiere in April at that venue.
Now, she has published a children’s book, illustrated by local artist Alan Bull.
The book, “Fisherman Fred and the Fledglings and their rip-roaring, incredible, very cloudy day,” takes place in Newburyport along the Merrimack River.
She said the book was inspired by her own harrowing experiences in her boat, along the Merrimack and elsewhere, as well as lobstering trips in Boston Harbor.
Garro and Bull will be at Battle Grounds Coffee Company, 33 Pleasant St., on Friday from 6-9 for Invitation Night.
The book is also available at Jabberwocky, Custom House, Lowell Boat Shop and Amazon, in hardcover and paperback.
