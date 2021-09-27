AMESBURY — Local booster shot clinics could be up and running by the end of October, according to a member of the regional collaborative that vaccinated more than 25,000 Bay State residents last winter.
Amesbury Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush, a member of the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative leadership team, said on Friday the collaborative received notice from the state authorizing it to give COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine booster shots to people 65 and older, as well as those ages 18 and up who work in the medical field or have underlying medical conditions.
“We’ve done it, we know how to do it, we know what it takes,” Berkenbush said. “It’s not like we were starting it all up like last time. The only thing I’m concerned about is how ready the state will be with the vaccine. All of the systems are in place but will it be there?”
The collaborative that organized vaccination clinics at Amesbury High School included workers from Amesbury, Newburyport, Salisbury, Merrimac, Newbury, West Newbury, Rowley, Groveland and Georgetown.
Although the largest number of shots were given last winter and in the spring, Berkenbush said the collaborative has continued to manage smaller, pop-up clinics over the summer and is ready to ramp up operations in the next two or three weeks.
“We will do whatever it takes to make it happen,” he said. “If we feel the need is there, then we will run mass vaccination clinics again. If it is not there, then we will do smaller clinics to a more targeted area.”
The collaborative has also made use of Rupert A. Nock Middle School in Newburyport, the West Newbury Town Office Building Annex, and other locations in the region. Berkenbush said the collaborative is still looking at using the same schools as in the past but will need to adapt to the new school year environment.
Mayor Kassandra Gove said during a Facebook Live appearance on Thursday that Amesbury, Newburyport, Salisbury and Merrimac are all over the 2% COVID-19 positivity rate and Anna Jaques Hospital has seen a steady rise in cases and hospitalizations each week over the last five.
“Primarily, what they are seeing are folks who are unvaccinated,” Gove said.
She said most of the new cases in Amesbury can be traced to out-of-state travel.
“There are still a lot of people traveling, people going to warmer climates,” she said. “And we can trace our cases to that out-of-state travel. We are also seeing some that are traced back to family gatherings.”
Amesbury counts more than 10,000 residents as fully vaccinated. The school district has reported no in-school transmissions, according to the mayor.
“We had a meeting (last week) with the Council on Aging director and she is also saying that we are ready to go and we know that there is going to be a lot of work in terms of scheduling with people again,” Gove said. “We are going back to where we were with helping folks get appointments.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
