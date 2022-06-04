NEWBURYPORT — Anna Jaques Hospital Cancer Survivorship Day will be extra sweet this year thanks to the generosity of two local business owners. Chocolatier Michael Nichols, founder of m cacao Chocolates in Amesbury, and Julie King, of Samarra Sacred Spaces in West Newbury, have teamed up to create a unique edible gift for cancer survivors and healthcare workers. Survivors and healthcare workers will be honored during a national day of cancer survivorship recognition, which this year falls on Sunday, June 5. In Newburyport, gifts of recognition will be distributed on Monday, June 6.
With herbs and flowers from Samarra Sacred Spaces, King concocted a tea that Chef Delphin Gomes, master pastry chef at m cacao, infused into his chocolate to create a one-of-a-kind edible "Book of Healing." The book’s cover even includes an edible version of m. cacao’s sun logo, made with 100% chocolate. The two businesses are donating 50 boxes of the "Book of Healing" to survivors and their hospital team in honor of Survivorship Day. WHEN
Originally trained as a robotics engineer, Nichols discovered a passion for the art of chocolate making after visiting a candy factory while on vacation with his family in Peru. Upon their return, he enrolled in culinary school where he met Delphin, a native of Burgundy, France, who has worked in the pastry arts since he was a teen. It was, as they say, "the beginning of a beautiful friendship." For the two culinary partners, chocolate is not so much a pleasant confection, as it is a canvas for exploration and innovation. They call what they create “chocolate for the culinary curious.” The public is welcome to stop by the shop, located at 6 Chestnut St., to watch the creative process in action. Every week, it’s "Free Chocolate Fridays" at m. cacao from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. when the team rolls out new creations and seasonal specials. “It's a party here on Fridays,” the website states. Learn more at: https://mcacao.com
Meanwhile, self-described “herbalist, alchemist, healer, and medicine momma” King works with her clients to create their own sacred spaces in which to heal, be inspired, and have fun. Her nurturing small batch products are created intentionally using organic and locally sourced ingredients. From its herbal teas and ritual kits to healing tinctures and pet potions, Samarra Sacred Spaces is a community-forward company that taps both ancient teachings and contemporary methods to help people on their journey to finding deeper meaning and more joy. Learn more at: https://samarrasacredspaces.com
Innovative and joyful are words that aptly describe the gift these two small businesses created for the participants of the local Cancer Survivorship celebration this year. Since 1988, the first Sunday in June has been designated National Cancer Survivors Day, a time for towns and cities across the nation to celebrate cancer survivors; to support and inspire those recently diagnosed; and to honor those who have lost their battle.
The Cancer Center at Anna Jaques Hospital and its Survivorship Program help cancer patients and their families physically, emotionally, psychologically, and financially. To learn about various ways to support its mission visit https://www.ajh.org/giving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.