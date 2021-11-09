AMESBURY — The next phase in regional COVID-19 vaccination is about to start when local health officials begin offering the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 next week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the use of vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 last week, and the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative will begin hosting vaccination clinics for them Monday at the West Newbury Town Office Building Annex, 381 Main St.
The clinics are limited to children ages 5 to 11 because younger patients require a lower dosage, according to Amesbury public health nurse Tina LaCourse.
“It’s a lower dose and a different formulation of the Pfizer vaccine, specifically for individuals under 12,“ LaCourse said. “But the recommendations and research have shown that this dosage is adequate for COVID-19 immunity for those kids, ages 5 to 11. I think everyone is excited and the feedback has been pretty good throughout the community.”
Amesbury, Newburyport, Salisbury, Newbury, West Newbury, Merrimac, Rowley, Groveland and Georgetown came together earlier this year to form the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative, which has been responsible for vaccinating nearly 30,000 Massachusetts residents since February.
The collaborative held its last mass vaccination clinic in May, but the group has still been active vaccinating people at home and at small, pop-up clinics.
The collaborative has set up clinics for the next three Mondays – Nov. 15, Nov. 22 and Nov. 29 – from 4 to 7 p.m. each day.
Although the clinic Nov. 15 is filled, online links for the remaining two can be found at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/amesbury for the clinic Nov. 22 and https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/amesbury for the clinic Nov. 29.
People 12 and over looking to receive a first, second or booster dose of a vaccine can also go to https://vaxfinder.mass.gov/ to schedule an appointment.
