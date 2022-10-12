NEWBURYPORT — Local historian Ghlee Woodworth presents “Newburyport: Then and Now” on Oct. 19 at noon at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center.
Woodworth, a Newburyport native and 12th-generation descendant of Robert Adams, one of the first settlers of Newbury, will show historic photos of the city and compare them to the same scenes taken today.
Through 90 photos, Woodworth will show before and after shots of buildings, streetscapes, the waterfront and other local scenes. People will be able to see the changes from the 1800s through the 1960s: the Wolfe Tavern to a parking lot, the railroad depot to the Route 1 bypass.
This program is a Village Talk sponsored by the Greater Newburyport Village.
Woodworth, a Peace Corps volunteer, mentor and trainer traveled around the world before settling in Newburyport in 2005. With no prior knowledge of Newburyport’s history, she spent months learning how to research the many archived records of the city from its earliest days.
Since then, Woodworth has given more than 200 presentations on a variety of Newburyport history topics through slideshow lectures and tours on foot, by bus and by boat. She is the author of several books about Newburyport.
Her latest book, “Newburyport Clipper Heritage Trail Volume II,” includes nine self-guided tours, 400 images, maps and legends. Copies of her book will be available for purchase.
This talk is free and a complimentary box lunch is available courtesy of the Friends of the Council on Aging and the Greater Newburyport Village.
Call the senior center at 978-462-0430 to reserve a lunch. Village Talks are offered by the Greater Newburyport Village on the third Wednesday of each month.
For more information about Village Talks, check the event calendar at www.greaternewburyportvillage.org , email info@greaternewburyportvillage.org or call 978-206-1821.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.