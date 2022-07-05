NEWBURYPORT - Local police on Tuesday afternoon identified the body of a man found in the Merrimack River as 71-year-old Robert Urzi, better known locally as musician Bahama Bob.
Urzi's body was spotted by workers near the Whittier Bridge around 5:30 a.m, according to Newburyport police.
"He was one of the best personalities you'd ever see," his close friend Brian O'Shea of Newburyport said. "To find out the news this morning, it was devastating."
O'Shea went on to say that Urzi was a local legend who had a remarkable stage presence and often quipped that wherever he played was the place to be. At every gig, Urzi would take a moment to say "hold your glasses up for a social drink," he said.
Newburyport police Lieutenant Matt Simons said Urzi's body was found floating in the river underneath or very close to the Interstate 95 bridge.
The body was transported to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy and the Essex County District Attorney's Office was notified. Simons also said it was too early in the investigation to determine the cause of death, but added there was no reason to believe foul play was involved.
The U.S. Coast Guard - Station Merrimack River assisted local police getting the body out of the fast-moving river. Police cleared the scene by around 7:30 a.m. Simons said his department was grateful for the Coast Guard's assistance, as well as help from the State Police and Newburyport Harbormaster Paul Hogg.
Soon after learning about Urzi's death, O'Shea and several other of his friends converged upon the Tobacco Shack in Rowley, where Bahama Bob played regularly. Urzi also regularly played at The Deck in Salisbury, the Plum Island Beachcoma in Newbury and many other places around the region.
"He's like family," O'Shea said. "He lived his life to the fullest."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.