NEWBURYPORT — As part of National Nurses Week, Anna Jaques Hospital has shined the spotlight on Amy Sevigny, who has been with the community hospital since 1997 and works as part of its telemetry/cardiac unit.
During a phone interview, the Kingston, New Hampshire, resident downplayed the recognition, saying she was part of a large team that provided excellent care every day of the year.
"That's the last reason I do what I do," she said, when asked about the hospital singling her out.
National Nurses Week takes place each year from May 6-12 and is organized by the American Nurses Association. It started in 1994 and was timed to honor the May 12 birthday of Florence Nightingale, the English-born nurse who rose to prominence during the Crimean War of the 19th century.
Sevigny, in a separate statement, said she would not be as good at her job without the support of many people throughout her career.
“I’ve had a ton of amazing mentors throughout my career, and that’s who I can thank for shaping me into more of an expert nurse,” she said. “That’s why I’ve evolved into that role for our new nurses, and of course, my students as well.”
In addition to working full time at Anna Jaques, Sevigny is an adjunct professor at Endicott College, where she teaches clinical groups in the fall and spring.
When she brings students to the hospital to gain hands-on experience, she models the kinds of behavior that will make them better nurses: professionalism; following policy; and patient advocacy. Sevigny said she was especially impressed by how her students and co-workers embraced the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m not only proud of myself, but of all the people that I work with,” she said. “It’s not just one thing that a nurse does, it’s really the team that a nurse works with that makes them shine.”
Asked if she would stay at Anna Jaques Hospital for the rest of her career, Sevigny said she has no plans to go anywhere else.
"I think that's true for a lot of the staff there," she said, adding that Anna Jaques is a special place to work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.