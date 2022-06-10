NEWBURYPORT — Congregation Ahavas Achim invites the community to join in as it celebrates 125 years in the city.
A program on the Jewish history of Newburyport and the North Shore will be presented from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the synagogue located at 53½ Washington St. Playwright Anna Smulowitz, author of “Terezin, Children of the Holocaust,” will be the moderator.
Local Jewish immigrants met as Congregation Ahavas Achim in Market Square and in private shops in the 19th century.
Eventually the congregation signed a charter with the state to become a nonprofit organization in 1896, and in 1933 bought the former Purchase Street Methodist Church, which it now calls home.
Newburyport is an accepting community, said public historian Kristine Malpica, whose great-grandfather Joseph Lebman owned a tailor shop on Inn Street for most of the 20th century.
Lebman found himself, like many others, in financial distress during the Great Depression, but was able to keep his Orange Street home thanks to then- Institution for Savings President Henry Bailey Little.
“He knew Joseph was a good, hard-working, honest man and he kept the taxes and mortgage payments off for five years,” Malpica said.
Bailey Little also let Lebman know that he had a secret room in his house where he and his family could hide “if the Nazis came” during World War II, according to Malpica.
“That’s the kind of community that we have here and that is really the point of Sunday’s event. We want to show that Newburyport is a tolerant community and a place where hate has no place,” she said.
Synagogue President Debbie Pourati said Sunday’s celebration will feature 13 speakers who represent many generations, including congregational leader Alex Matthews, as well as Sheryl Blair, Karen Glansberg, Ilene Harnch Grady, Fran Kaplan, Janet Loske, Mel Nagler, Barrie Paster, Ron Pressler, Ron Rutchick, Bonnie Tucker, Richie Weiner, Sharon Wintner and Carl Youngman.
“We will have the descendants of the founders of the Jewish community here in Newburyport. We will also have people like my parents who moved here 40, 50 years ago and they went through a time when they had to work hard to keep the synagogue alive,” she said.
Mayor Sean Reardon is scheduled to present a proclamation during Sunday’s celebration, which will be followed by a reception and slideshow.
“This event will represent many things, there is Judaism, there is history, there is also community. We are in a neighborhood so come meet your neighbors,” Pourati said.
The program also will be live streamed. Go to https://caa-history.eventbrite.com, to register.
