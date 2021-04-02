As of Monday, 1.2 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 across the state, Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday reported Thursday.
In Newburyport, 42% of the population has received at least one dose and 22% are fully vaccinated. Additionally, 91% of residents ages 65 and older have received one dose and 52% are fully vaccinated.
"Newburyport is above the state average as far as vaccinations per capita," Holaday said. "This is particularly due to the local availability of the vaccine through the clinics we were able to coordinate. Since the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative clinics began earlier this month, over 7,000 doses have been administered."
Links for local COVID-19 vaccine appointments are posted regularly at www.cityofnewburyport.com. Residents can also go to https://vaxfinder.mass.gov to find vaccination locations around the state.
"It is concerning to hear reports from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) that cases are rising again in nearly half of the U.S. with the decline in hospitalizations slowing, citing potential for a fourth surge," Holaday said, while noting that Newburyport still remains in the "green," or low-risk category for positive COVID-19 cases.
On Monday, people 55 and older and those with at least one certain medical condition will become eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. The general public will become eligible April 19.
In statewide data released by the state Department of Public Health on Thursday, the number of deaths since last spring hit 16,876, with 32 new deaths reported. A total of 700 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 166 in intensive care units and 86 intubated.
The DPH reported 2,455 confirmed new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total over the past year to 600,632.
Locally, all Greater Newburyport committees saw increases in people testing positive for COVID-19. The DPH reported week-over- week increases, including Amesbury, 981 to 996 cases since the pandemic began; Georgetown, 507 to 516; Groveland, 436 to 443; Merrimac, 354 to 357; Newbury, 283 to 284; Newburyport, 943 to 949; Rowley, 361 to 365; Salisbury, 585 to 596; and West Newbury, 171 to 175.
In her broadcast, Holaday said Newburyport Public Schools continues to increase in-person learning. Last week, the district tested 950 students for COVID-19, as part of the pooled testing program, and all the results were negative, the mayor said.
The school district also expects that 90% of its faculty and staff will be fully vaccinated by April 26 when all schools are back for full in-person learning.
To see the DPH COVID-19 dashboard posted Thursday: www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-response-reporting.
