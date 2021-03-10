NEWBURYPORT – The Massachusetts Chapter of the National Association of Women Artists will award three $1,500 scholarships to 2021 high school graduates in three communities.
Any female student graduating in 2021 from any of these designated schools and programs and planning to attend college in the fall with a major in fine arts is eligible: Lawrence High School Performing and Fine Arts Academy, Raw Arts in Lynn and Newburyport High School. Deadline for submission is March 31.
One of these awards, sponsored by Signature Consulting, will be awarded to a Newburyport High School student.
The association fosters and promotes awareness in visual art created by women.
Applications are available through the school scholarship site or may be downloaded from the NAWAMA website, www.nawama.org/scholarships.
For additional information, contact scholarship Chair Rosalie Cuticchia at rosaliec333@gmail.com.
