NEWBURYPORT - One person is dead after a Wednesday evening motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 north. The victim, identified as a Lynn man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was riding a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle, according to state police records.
State police remained on scene until roughly 2 a.m. processing the crash site. A representative from the state's medical examiner's office was called the scene as well. All but the far left lane remained closed during the bulk of the investigation, which remains ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.