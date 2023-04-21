ROWLEY — One man is dead after a three-alarm blaze inside a Railroad Avenue home early Friday morning.
Douglas Maxim, 81, was pronounced deceased after being transported from the scene to an area hospital.
Although what caused the fire is still under investigation, Rowley Fire Chief Mark Emery said first responders did not hear any smoke alarms when they arrived around 4:10 a.m.
“Working smoke alarms are your first line of defense against a fire. Be sure you have them installed on every level of the residence, and please take a few minutes to check on older relatives, friends, and neighbors to see if they need help installing, testing, or maintaining their alarms,” Emery said.
The department was first notified after a passerby spotted smoke coming from the home. First responders saw smoke and flames within the building before rushing inside and locating Maxim.
Firefighters from Boxford, Georgetown, Hamilton, Ipswich, Newbury, Newburyport, and Topsfield provided mutual aid at the scene, while Amesbury, Groveland, Salisbury, and West Newbury firefighters provided station coverage. Rehab 5 canteen services supported personnel at the scene.
The scene eventually became so unsafe for crews to work inside that they were ordered out. Shortly after 5 a.m. the fire was determined to be knocked down and overhaul began. Crews cleaned up and were slowly released. A Water department personnel were called to the scene assist with removal of water from the basement.
State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said that six older adults have died in the past three weeks as a result of fires that broke out in homes without working smoke alarms.
“Most fatal fires take place at home, and smoke alarms are vitally important to alert you to the danger. Test them once a month, change the batteries twice a year, and replace them every 10 years. Many local fire departments have programs that can help older adults protect themselves from fires at home. Please don’t hesitate to ask,” Ostroskey said.
According to a statement from the Rowley Fire Department, the fire does not appear suspicious, but the exact cause is being investigated by the Rowley Fire Department and Rowley Police Department, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s office. They are assisted by the Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit.
The house, built in 1889, was last appraised at $378,100, according to the Rowley online assessor's database.
Daily News editor Dave Rogers contributed to this report.
