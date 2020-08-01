AMESBURY — Ten local artists were recently selected to paint murals on nine of the city's electrical boxes, as well as the secure drop box in front of City Hall, between now and the end of August.
In June, Mayor Kassandra Gove announced the "It's Electric" mural initiative in collaboration with the Amesbury Cultural Council with the theme "The Art of Community."
Artists submitted their designs to be reviewed by the Cultural Council, which then sent recommendations to Gove's office.
The 10 artists chosen were Brooke Lambert, Katie Barry, Carolyn Giannini, Damion Silver, Margaret Leahy, Virginia Page, Bonnie Brady and Cheryl Desjardin, Abbie Anderson, the Brisson Family, and Rachael Pelletier.
The electrical boxes used for the project are located at the City Hall parking lot, the old post office at 100 Main St., the intersection of Route 150 and Highland Street, in front of the Amesbury Fire Department, the intersection of School and Main streets, the Upper Millyard, the Lower Millyard, the Lower Millyard parking lot, and Elm Street.
In a press release, Louisa Wilson, co-chair for the Cultural Council, said the council received more than 25 "strong" submissions, and that more information about each selected artist and photos of their finished boxes would soon be posted to the council's social media pages.
In the release, Gove remarked on the project as a means of using public art as an economic development tool.
“Painting the electrical boxes is a solid step towards adding more public art to our community; giving people another reason to come to town and for residents to walk around and explore," she said. "Amesbury has incredibly talented artists who live and create here, and I love the submissions that were chosen!”
