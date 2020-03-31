NEWBURYPORT – City officials reported the number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 had risen to 10 in Newburyport as of this morning, March 31. The individuals who most recently tested positive, as well as their families, are currently in quarantine, according to Mayor Donna Holaday.
The Newburyport Health Department is following DPH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and is monitoring each case during the 14-day quarantine period, according to an update on the city's website.
As of Monday afternoon, the state Department of Public Health had reported 5,752 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 56 deaths. New Hampshire was reporting 258 positive cases and three deaths as of Monday.
The state is providing information about COVID-19 cases and residents subject to quarantine in Massachusetts and by county on their website.
COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization and has led to a state of emergency declaration by Gov. Charlie Baker and the declaration of a national emergency by President Donald Trump.
Following the guidance of state and federal officials, the city of Newburyport has closed City Hall to the public until further notice. Residents and business owners needing to conduct business with the city should call 978-465-4413 or visit the city's website.
All Senior Community Center activities are cancelled, with the exception of the Meals on Wheels program
In addition, the Newburyport Public Library, public playgrounds and Newburyport Youth Services are closed. All NYS programming is suspended until further notice.
All Police and Fire Department lobbies and stations are closed to the public, with the exception of the vestibule at the front entrance of the police station, for emergencies only. Residents are encouraged to call the departments’ business lines for all non-emergency matters. The Police Department’s business line is 978-462-4411 and the Fire Department’s business line is 978-465-4427.
Call 911 for any emergency. All emergency services are fully functional and prepared. Newburyport's Emergency Management Agency is prepared to activate the city's Emergency Operations Center if needed.
These closures promote social distancing and reduce the number of in-person interactions on a daily basis to decrease the chances of spreading in transmitting COVID-19.
The Newburyport Police and Fire Departments remain fully staffed and prepared to respond to any emergency.
