WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional School District is working to return to five-day in-person learning this spring.
In partnership with Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury, the district formed the 100% Pentucket initiative consisting of health agents and a School Committee member from each town; a local fire chief; a member of the teachers union; Dr. Stephen Beaudoin, the district physician; and Ann Brady-Lozier, the district’s head nurse.
“The state has notified school districts that it is time to return to the classroom as near to full time as can be safely achieved,” Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said in a statement.
“We have gathered a group of professionals and elected leaders who will seek to accomplish this goal and bring our district forward as we begin to see the light at the end of the long COVID-19 tunnel,” he added.
The group’s three goals are to identify health and safety criteria to ensure and maintain a safe return to the classroom; to use guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Public Health to standardize any protocols among the three towns and the six schools; and to regularly communicate with the public using town and district social media channels and websites, as well as local media.
“We recognize that there are still many questions about how we are going to move forward now that Gov. (Charlie) Baker and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education are moving toward a return to in-person learning in April,” said Dick Hodges, a Groveland representative on the School Committee who agreed to join the group.
“We are committed, through a work-oriented process, to communicating in a single voice so that there is absolutely no confusion about our processes or intentions,” Hodges said.
The group plans to meet Monday when additional guidance is expected to be released by the governor’s office.
