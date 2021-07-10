NEWBURYPORT — The Massachusetts Home Base Chapter of the 101st Airborne Division Association is resuming various maritime activities for veterans and their families after a year off during the pandemic.
“Due to the pandemic last year, it was necessary to suspend fishing trips and whale watches” said Dick George, chapter president.
George, who raises money for the trips from friends, local banks and businesses, has been providing fishing trips for local veterans, including homeless veterans from the North Shore area, for many years through the 101st Airborne Division.
A fishing trip is scheduled for Sept. 8, leaving from Plum Island.
Veterans are asked to contact their veterans service officers by email if interested in going on the trip. Write “Veterans’ Fishing Trip” in the subject line of the email.
