SEABROOK — Police arrested 11 suspects over the last few days as part of an area drug ring.
Three of the arrests took place Wednesday after officers served a warrant at 46 Collins St. In addition to those arrests, police confiscated several firearms and seized $15,000 worth of what they believe is crack cocaine and fentanyl. Officers also found more than $3,000 in cash.
During the week of March 5, police made eight additional arrests as a result of related drug investigations by the department.
The arrests come after a months-long investigation of illegal drug sales at that location and in the area, according to Seabrook police Chief Brett Walker.
“These arrests reaffirm our commitment to keeping the community safe. Our overdose numbers and deaths have gone down over the last couple years but the drugs involved in many of these investigations are dangerous and represent a lethal threat to the members of our community," Walker said Thursday.
Walker praised the Seabrook Police Problem Oriented Policing Unit, which was created about 18 months ago as a hybrid of patrol officers and detectives.
"The POP Unit worked diligently with both our patrol and detectives divisions in order to address the drug issues in Seabrook," he said. "I would be remiss if I did not also credit members of the community who came forward with information. Thank you to the folks who stepped up to help us in these investigations."
Local police were assisted by the Hampton Police Department, Portsmouth Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.
Arrested on Wednesday were:
John Lennox, 57, of Seabrook (sale of controlled drug, possession with intent to distribute a controlled drug and felon in possession of a deadly weapon).
Jason Green, 43, of Lebanon, Maine (conspiracy to possess a controlled drug with intent to distribute).
Alyssa Paolini, 25, of Rochester (sale of a controlled drug and resisting arrest).
Arrested earlier were:
James Medaglia, 50, of North Hampton (sale of a controlled drug with death resulting).
Alex Erosa, 23, of Seabrook (sale of a controlled drug, endangering the welfare of a minor).
Joseph Paquette, 66, of Hampton (sale of a controlled drug).
Krystil Karlson, 39, of Seabrook (sale of a controlled drug).
Jonathan Campbell, 42, of Newburyport (possession with intent to distribute a controlled drug).
Donald Rowley, 33, of Hampton (sale of a controlled drug).
Hope Eaton, 62, of Seabrook (sale of a controlled drug).
Aaron Kiniry, 36, of Seabrook (possession of a controlled drug).
Anyone with additional information on these investigations or to report drug activity in Seabrook is asked to contact Lt. Timothy Mone at the Seabrook Police Department at 603-474-5200.
Anyone wishing to provide information on illegal activities can report the information to the Seabrook Police Department or through the Crimeline for the Hamptons at 603-929-1222 or https://www.facebook.com/hamptoncrimeline.
