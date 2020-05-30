NEWBURYPORT – As many as 150 protesters rallied in Market Square Saturday afternoon calling for justice for George Floyd, an African-American man who died after a Minnesota police officer knelt on his neck for more than seven minutes Monday.
The peaceful rally included dozens of teenagers – with every person wearing a mask – lasted for almost 2 1/2 hours, coming at the end of a week that saw protests across the country, many drawing thousands of people and leading to burned buildings and some arrests.
Floyd died after police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck as Floyd lay on the pavement on his stomach, with at least three other police officers either helping hold him down or standing by watching. Chauvin and three others were fired the next day after a video of the killing went viral, and Chauvin was subsequently arrested and charged with third degree murder.
In Market Square, the protesters held up signs to passing cars and chanted with calls for justice. When the street light turned red, protesters would span the street holding up signs, moving aside when the light changed back to green.
Near the end of the rally a police dispatcher radioed an officer on the scene that he had received a 911 call saying protesters were running into the street and banging on cars. The officer in Market Square responded, "It wasn't in this town."
