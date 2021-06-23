16 artists featured in new NAA exhibit

NEWBURYPORT — Sixteen local and regional watercolorists will exhibit work in “Refresh and Catch the Light,” which will be on view to the public and available for sale from July 27 to Aug. 8.
The artists are members of the Watercolor Interest Group of the Newburyport Art Association, located at 65 Water St.
The public is invited to meet the artists at a reception in the Sculpture Garden on July 31 from 3 to 5 p.m. The reception is free and handicapped accessible.
Gallery hours at the NAA are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.