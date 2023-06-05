AMESBURY — A local teen posted $5,000 cash bail Monday shortly after his arraignment in Newburyport District Court on a charge of sending obscene matter to a minor.
Eighteen-year-old Christopher Mangini's arraignment was the culmination of a joint effort between local police and officers in Wisconsin. Police in that state were investigating illegal social media-based messaging between Mangini and a 13-year-old boy. The messages included sexually explicit photos and videos of both teens, according to Amesbury police Detective Steven Reed's report.
The investigation began in February when the Wisconsin boy's mother noticed something amiss inside their home and spoke to her son. Her son admitted to exchanging photos and videos with Mangini, along with other boys, via SnapChat without any coercion or blackmail, the report reads.
"He had sent pictures and videos by his own free will," Reed's report reads.
Wisconsin police seized the 13-year-old's phone and obtained a consent search of its contents and any cloud-based applications. Officers then asked his mother if she would like to pursue charges if they found any sexually explicit photos of adults on her son's phone.
"She stated, 'yes, that is awful that an 18-year-old would go after a kid,'" Reed's report reads.
The 13-year-old told police that he had been communicating with Mangini for two to three months starting in December. The boy said he lied to Manigni, telling him he was 14 years old.
On March 22, Reed obtained a warrant to seize Mangini's phone and any related devices. Reed and another officer went to his home later that day and interviewed him while his mother was present.
At first, Mangini demurred when asked if he had been exchanging messages with the Wisconsin boy, but when Reed told him that he had seen the messages, he admitted it. He then stopped answering questions upon his mother's advice.
Reed then showed them the warrant and confiscated Mangini's cell phone. Mangini gave Reed his password after being told he did not need to. Reed brought the phone back to the Amesbury police station and drove it over to the Rowley Police Department, which has an in-house forensic expert.
A Rowley police officer downloaded the phone's contents on an external drive and then gave it and the phone back to Reed, according to Reed's report.
It took Reed several days to go through the more than 96,000 images on the phone. Among them were many sexually explicit photos. Reed also found several of the chats between the two teens consistent with what Wisconsin police found.
Based on the evidence collected in Wisconsin and in Amesbury, Reed charged Mangini with sending obscene matter to a minor, according to his report.
