NEWBURYPORT — For more than 30 years, the plaque adorning the house at 189 High St. has read "Benjamin Rogers, c. 1792."
When the new Newburyport Preservation Trust’s historic house plaque is hung, it will read "William Wyer, Jr., Merchant, c. 1795." Recent research renames and redates this grand High Street house.
Captain William Wyer purchased the land at 189 High St., plus an abutting property, in 1782 from the estate of Deacon Samuel Somerby.
Four years later, Wyer sold the lots to Samuel Coates of Philadelphia. Coates was a prominent Quaker merchant. After the American Revolution, Coates entered into a trading business with Moses Brown and the Bartlet brothers of Newburyport.
Coates pursued his commercial activities with vigor until the yellow fever epidemic of 1793 when he shifted from business to more charitable affairs.
The connection between Coates and the Wyer family remained strong during this time. In 1794, Coates sold the property, still without a house, to Captain Wyer’s son, William Wyer, Jr., another Newburyport merchant. Of interest, Wyer Jr. named his sixth child, Samuel Coates Wyer.
The house at 189 High St. is similar to many of the grand, Federal era homes in Newburyport and characterized by its three-story rectangular frame, hipped roof, and symmetrically arranged windows.
Inside, the elegant, free-floating center staircase and large entry hall replaced the central chimney of earlier architectural periods. The enclosed portico on the front door is not original. Based on research, the original entry had unique half-moon windows flanking the front door.
Many prominent Newburyport people have occupied 189 High St.
Dr. John Brickett, a current topic of interest on the History Buffs Facebook page and Mary Baker Eaton’s "Interactive Map of Newburyport," purchased 189 High St. in 1832 after finishing his stint as the personal physician of internationally renowned Siamese twins Chang and Eng during their roadshow performances. Brickett died in 1848.
Rufus Wills, in business as a merchant specializing in the East India trade, lived in the house with his wife, Caroline Perkins Wills, from 1858 to 1879. When the Wills’ heirs could not sell the large house with its stable, carriage house and gardens, they used it as a “first-class boarding house” for several years, according to old newspaper sources.
Eventually, Lucien Cole, president of Towle Manufacturing Co., purchased the house in 1888. Cole and his extended family lived at the house from 1888 to 1925.
According to "A History of Towle Manufacturing Company," Cole conducted business with an “iron hand” but was also fair and understanding. Cole was an avid bowler at the Dalton Club and card player specializing in whist, a form of bridge.
His home on High Street was always “lively and busy.” Besides the large garden in the back, there was a tennis court that was extremely popular with Cole’s family and local youths.
The next time you walk around NBPT@3MPH, take a look at the beautiful features of the house at 189 High St.
Barb Bailey is a researcher for the Newburyport Preservation Trust. She may be reached at Barb.Bailey03@gmail.com. For more information on Dr. John Brickett, visit History Newburyport.
