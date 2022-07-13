SALISBURY — An inspiring image now welcomes people to the town’s beach center after the Salisbury Beach Betterment Association installed the historic Hope Chapel Bell at the intersection of Beach Road and Cable Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
“People are going by and coming up and taking pictures with it. They love it and I love it,” former association President Ray Champagne said.
The bell came from a church in Epping, New Hampshire, which was dedicated on July 7, 1889. The bell had to be rededicated twice, however, after a pair of fires at the Hope Chapel in 1908 and 1909.
Another fire burned the bell in May 1966 and it would eventually find a home in front of the Riverview Restaurant on Bridge Road, until it found a new home on the Town Common in the late 1980s.
The bell was moved off the Town Common during a recent update there and number of cracks were found in it along the way.
Champagne, who was president of the Salisbury Beach Betterment Association at the time, said he was given the authorization to look into fixing the bell and finding it a new home.
He worked with Dan Wilson of Wilson Welding to fix the bell in 2022, and then worked with Mark MacDonald of MacDonald Masonry to decorate its 10,000 pound base in 2021.
Eventually, Champagne had a small steeple built to house the bell and he worked along with the town’s Planning Director Lisa Pearson and Town Manager Neil Harrington to find it a new home in the Hunt Memorial Beach Parking Lot, where it was installed with the help of the town and some volunteers Wednesday afternoon.
“The exposure is terrific and this just shows what you can do when you work together,” Champagne said.
The fact that the bell originated in the Hope Chapel is not something that was lost on Champagne.
“You have to have hope and that is just what this bell represents,” he said.
Champagne said the entire project should cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $10,000 when all is said and done.
“This really turned out to be the perfect location for it and I’m really thankful for the Salisbury Beach Betterment Association for giving me the permission to spend some money,” he said.
