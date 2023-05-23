SALISBURY — The beach season is looking to run a lot smoother than it did only weeks ago after officials announced Monday that two of three closed access points at Salisbury Beach are on track to reopen, possibly by the first week of June, thanks to a swift response from the Department of Conservation and Recreation and state officials.
Town officials first learned during a Salisbury Beach Resiliency Subcommittee meeting May 4 that DCR shut down Points 8, 9 and 10 for a year due to beach erosion.
Public outrage grew on social media, and residents flooded Town Hall to make their voices heard during a Board of Selectmen meeting four days later.
Gov. Maura Healey visited the site May 8, with DCR, state and town officials meeting on the beach a day later.
Among those converging near the access points were DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo; state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester; state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport; Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington and Board of Selectmen Chairman Chuck Takesian.
Access Points 9 and 10 are expected to be open by the first week of June, according to a DCR spokeswoman.
In a statement, Arrigo stressed how the state agency is committed to working with the town on a long-term plan to tackle climate change-related erosion at the beach.
“Our engineering crews at DCR are continuing to work in partnership with the town to safely and efficiently restore access to Salisbury Beach for beachgoers at the three currently closed access points ahead of the summer season," he said. "We know how important restoring full access to the beach is to the region’s residents and the economy, and we continue to be in close communication with the town, community members and the legislative delegation as the work progresses.”
Takesian spoke about the work being completed, including the final touches on Access Point 10.
“They are putting in sand today on 10. Now, they're working on 9. They are hopeful that 9 will be ready by the weekend, but no guarantees there," he said. "And then 8 will be worked on, and they will get that done as soon as they possibly can, and no date on that.”
He said the demolition of Access Point 8 occurred over the weekend and that the town is very happy with the response from DCR and state officials.
“We are very pleased with the new commissioner," Takesian said. "Of course, we're ecstatic about the governor coming up to look for herself and we are in constant communication with the state. We are having weekly briefings so we are still in the loop on the shoring up of the dunes.”
Takesian praised the project's speed.
“That is a quick turnaround, that is very quick. I mean when you look at it from December to now, it's not quick, but once the push came on, this is the quickest I've ever seen it done,” Takesian said.
In addition to the work being done at Access Points 8, 9 and 10, the Salisbury Police Department posted on Monday that the DCR is working to bring sand to Access Point 11 near 7th Street and North End Boulevard.
To allow the DCR crew to work as quickly as possible, the department issued a temporary no parking order for that section of North End Boulevard. No parking would be allowed for about 10 days or until the project is completed.
“We appreciate the public’s patience,” the department’s statement said.
