AMESBURY — Two available affordable housing units will soon become occupied as the city continues its mission to increase affordable homeownership opportunities.
Applications for two units at 142 Main St., a one-bedroom unit and a studio, closed on Friday. The next step will be an affordable housing lottery held via Zoom on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.
To be eligible, one must be a first-time homebuyer, with exceptions applicable, and have a maximum one-person household income of $78,300 or a maximum two-person household income of $89,500.
Mayor Kasandra Gove said in a statement that she is excited to see the downtown redevelopment project lead to more affordable housing.
“The past few years have turned up the spotlight on housing instability and the lack of affordable options in our community, the region, and the commonwealth, Gove said. “It’s important that we take a comprehensive approach to adding affordable units to our community to begin alleviating pressure on the budgets of our residents.”
The mayor said her administration is working on a larger plan to address affordable housing.
“The city has started working with consultants at RKG Associates to draft the housing element of the Amesbury 2030 Master Plan while concurrently working with Merrimack Valley Planning Commission to update our Housing Production Plan.
“RKG Associates is being paid for by the Amesbury Affordable Housing Trust,” she added. “They are also reviewing housing-related zoning that may assist in adding units and improving affordability in our community. Additionally, we have just filed our council bill for the proposed 40R East End Smart Growth Overlay District.”
“Housing stability and affordability is a tremendous piece of our work every day,” she added.
Community & Economic Development Director Angela Cleveland said there will be a deeper discussion of the issue at a housing summit March 29 at 5:30 p.m. in the Amesbury High School auditorium. She said dinner would be provided, there will be keynote speakers, and they are now nailing down the agenda.
“We are also in the process of updating a site that will be called ‘At Home in Amesbury.’ It’s part of a larger housing campaign, which includes our housing element as well as a housing production plan that will be finished over the next year and a half, and updates to housing-related ordinances that are going to be proposed later this year,” Cleveland said.
The city may take a step toward providing more affordable housing Feb. 21 when the issue of Cynthia Road goes before the City Council.
A bill sponsored by Gove seeks to sell public properties on Cynthia Road on behalf of the Amesbury Affordable Housing Trust after declaring them as surplus and procuring a development proposal. The language of the bill calls for no more than four affordable housing units to be built should it be approved.
The City Council is set to hold another hearing on a free petition to protect the two Cynthia Road parcels as open space and provide for passive recreational uses that promote quality of life for Amesbury residents and preserve natural resources. That hearing is set for the City Council meeting March 14.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
