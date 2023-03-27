BYFIELD — A Forest Street man was charged with armed kidnapping, armed home invasion and several other charges following his arrest Monday night by dozens of police offices from across the region.
Police from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council converged upon 25 Forest St. earlier this evening and arrested 45-year-old George S. Shoreman on a warrant.
Shoreman was also charged with breaking and entering night time with intent to commit a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license and threatening to commit a crime.
At the same time, Heather Shoreman, 46, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact, unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number, carrying a dangerous weapon and possession of a high capacity firearm.
Both will be arraigned in Newburyport District Court on Tuesday, according to Newbury police Chief Patty Fisher.
NEMLEC is often called to assist local police departments when they are serving high-risk arrest warrants.
"The Newbury Police Department would like to recognize the cooperation, patience and understanding that the residents of Forest Street extended us during this event. Additionally, we appreciate the professionalism exhibited by the members of NEMLEC while in our community. Their rapid deployment and expertise ensure high-risk police actions are executed with the utmost regard for public, subject and officer safety," Fisher said.
No one was injured and the Shoremans were arrested without injury, Fisher added.
Leading the investigation locally is Newbury police Detective Sgt. Stephen Jenkins.
