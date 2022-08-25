NEWBURYPORT -- Two motorcyclists were killed within hours of each other Wednesday night after separate crashes on Interstate 95 in Newburyport and Interstate 495 in Amesbury, according to state police.
Daniel E. Mena, 21, of Lynn, was pronounced dead around 10:30 p.m. on I-95 after being hit by two other vehicles trying to avoid a collision.
A few hours earlier, Kruise A. Herring Delgado, 34, of Lowell, was pronounced dead at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport after crashing his 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 on I-495 north around 8 p.m.
Mena was driving his 2005 Yamaha XVS110 when the two vehicles had a near-collision, according to police. The near-miss caused one of them to swerve into the Yamaha and the bike overturned onto its side.
Mena was separated from the bike on the road. Subsequently, a 2016 Subaru operated by a 49-year-old Newburyport woman was unable to stop or take evasive measures and struck the motorcycle, the victim, or both. As a result, the Subaru driver lost control of her vehicle, which spun into the grass shoulder of the road, hitting a guardrail.
At least two other vehicles, a 2019 Ford Escape SUV and a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, were unable to avoid the crash scene and struck either the Yamaha, the motorcycle operator, or both. Both drivers remained on the scene, according to state police.
Other drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries.
A passerby described the scene as "horrific" and said debris was scattered across a wide area of the four-lane highway.
Troopers have not yet identified the two vehicles that nearly avoided colliding.
State police remained until roughly 2 a.m. processing the crash site. All but the far left lane was closed during the bulk of the investigation.
State police reported that Delgado tried to drive through a tight gap between a tractor-trailer truck and a 2021 Tesla. Police believe he struck the rear of the trailer being pulled by the tractor cab and then hit the driver’s side of the Tesla. The motorcycle overturned, Delgado was thrown from it and the bike slid off the road into the grass median.
The Tesla driver, a 30-year-old Maine man, pulled over and remained on the scene, apparently uninjured. The tractor-trailer did not stop and it is unclear at this time whether the driver was aware of the crash.
Both crashes remain under investigation by the State Police-Newbury Barracks, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.
