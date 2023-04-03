AMEBSURY — The winds of change are blowing strong as two high-profile municipal employees are on their way out.
The city will soon lose Angela Cleveland, director of community and economic development, as well as interim Public Works Director Peter Manor.
While leading the Department of Public Works following Robert Desmarais’ departure last winter, Manor also served as the director of watershed and infrastructure and was a city engineer.
Mayor Kassandra Gove expressed her gratitude to Cleveland and Manor for their time serving Amesbury.
“Both Angela Cleveland and Peter Manor have been tremendous assets to our community,” Gove said. “Peter in particular for 15 years as our watershed manager. I am grateful I had the opportunity to work with Peter and Angela, and I thank them for their years of dedication to the city, the many projects they were part of, and wish them good luck with their future endeavors.”
She said the city has already begun searching for suitable replacements.
“We have a highly qualified group of applicants already and I know we will continue to find the best candidates to fill vacancies as they arise,” Gove said.
Cleveland said her decision to leave the city coincides with her family relocating.
“We are moving our family up to the White Mountains of New Hampshire,” Cleveland said.
Cleveland spent more than three years in her role with the city and said it has been a great experience.
“I joined the team just weeks before the COVID shut down in March 2020. Ironically, this actually helped me get to know the city even better,” Cleveland said. “There was a lot of outreach happening as we adjusted to COVID restrictions for businesses and continued to keep projects moving forward despite those restrictions. This city is a true gem in the Merrimack Valley and is so lucky to have a passionate mayor, residents, businesses and staff to help it shine.”
Cleveland said she appreciates everything she has gained during her time with the city.
“I have learned a lot over these past three-plus years and am forever grateful to the mayor and city staff who have supported our work and continue to do so,” Cleveland said. “Thank you to the volunteers, businesses and residents for helping to make Amesbury a great community for all.”
Cleveland and Manor will both serve until April 14.
The Daily News reached out to Manor for comment but did not hear back in time for this report.
