WEST NEWBURY — Firefighters responded to two fires in three days at the construction site of the new Pentucket Regional Middle-High School.
On Sunday about 3:45 p.m., West Newbury firefighters responded to the school's campus at 22 Main St. after receiving a report of smoke coming from the roof.
Firefighters from Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury and Newburyport, and an Atlantic Ambulance crew also responded.
The two-alarm fire was knocked down in minutes with no injuries reported, according to a joint statement from West Newbury Fire Chief Michael Dwyer and School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew.
On Friday about 11:20 a.m., West Newbury firefighters responded to a report of a fire and immediately saw smoke coming from the roof of the new school.
The fire was brought under control within a half hour. No one was injured, according to Dwyer.
Local firefighters coordinated with the Groveland Fire Department in the initial response. Also helping at the scene were Newburyport and Georgetown firefighters, along with an Atlantic Ambulance team. Crews from the Newbury and Merrimac fire departments provided station coverage.
Both fires remain under investigation by the West Newbury Police and Fire departments, and the State Fire Marshal's Office.
"This situation could have ended a lot worse," Bartholomew said in a press release about the first fire.
"We appreciate the quick response by the workers who put out the initial flames, and thank the West Newbury Fire Department and the other departments for responding so quickly to secure the scene," he added.
Damage to the roof was minor after the first fire, but the construction management firm still needs to determine the extent of the damage after the second fire.
The $146.2 million school building project began in spring 2020 and is expected to be completed by next spring.
The project was approved by the district towns of Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury in spring 2019.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority is funding up to $52.7 million of the project. Classes are expected to start there in fall 2022.
