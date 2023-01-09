MIDDLETON — Two inmates at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction have been indicted on charges for their roles in an altercation that injured two correctional officers Oct. 22.
Prisoners arraigned or convicted in Newburyport District Court are among those serving sentences at the Middleton facility.
The indictments were handed down last week by an Essex County Superior Court grand jury. The two men are: Jorge Delgado-Medina, 26, of Melrose, charged with assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and Adrian Corniel De La Cruz, 18, of Lawrence, charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon.
If convicted of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the sentence would be no more than 10 years in state prison. A conviction on a charge of assault and battery with intent to murder carries a state prison sentence of not more than 20 years.
“We will not tolerate attacks on our officers. We will prosecute and we will seek justice,” Essex County Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger said in a statement Monday. “This incident demonstrates the danger our officers face each and every day. For me, officer safety is the top priority.”
Two inmates and two officers sustained minor injuries during the altercation. All were taken to local hospitals and treated, but none of the injuries required hospitalization.
Three shanks were immediately discovered in the vicinity of the altercation, and eight more weapons were recovered during a weeklong search of the entire Middleton facility.
Coppinger said there has been an increase in inmate aggression at Essex County correctional facilities as the numbers of those waiting to be tried on violent and gang-related crime charges continues to increase.
As of Jan. 1, 40 percent of the county’s detainees were facing or being held on charges involving violence, including murder, attempted murder, rape and assault. The Essex County Sheriff’s Department is responsible for the custody of the largest incarcerated population outside of Boston, with a daily average of more than 1,100 inmates.
Four other incarcerated individuals were previously charged in the incident. They are:
Julio Cruz, 24, of Lawrence, charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Johan Aquino, 22, of Lawrence, charged with assault and battery.
Luis Perlera, 19, of Lunenberg, charged with assault and battery.
Lennox Pierre-Louis, 21, of Roxbury, charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
