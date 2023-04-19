GEORGETOWN — Two North Street residents were injured after their house caught fire Wednesday afternoon, according to the town’s fire chief.
One of the residents declined treatment but the other was transported via ambulance to a Boston area trauma center with serious injuries. A pet cat died as result of the fire.
Fire Chief Matt McKay reports the Georgetown Fire Department received word of the fire at 247 North St. around 12:19 p.m. and quickly raced to the scene.
The first fire companies to arrive found smoke showing from the building and two injured residents.
A second alarm was struck to get additional manpower to the scene, and firefighters entered the one-story ranch home and discovered cluttered conditions and a fire in the basement. They made an interior attack and were able to quickly knock down the fire.
“An aggressive fire attack by the first arriving companies helped prevent this fire from spreading further, and I am grateful for their quick and professional work,” McKay said. “I would also like to thank all of our mutual aid partners who responded quickly to our request for assistance.”
The home received fire damage in the basement and smoke and water damage on the first floor. The house was deemed uninhabited, displacing a family of three.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Georgetown Fire Department, Georgetown Police Department and the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Firefighters from Haverhill, Groveland, Boxford, Rowley, West Newbury and Newbury provided mutual aid at the scene, as did a Topsfield ambulance, Action Ambulance, Atlantic Ambulance, Rehab 5 and the Department of Fire Services Rehab Truck.
Firefighters from Middleton and Ipswich covered Georgetown stations, according to McKay.
Town assessor’s office records show the house was built in 1993 and last appraised at $506,500.
