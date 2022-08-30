NEWBURYPORT — The harbormaster and the U.S. Coast Guard are voicing their appreciation for a local mariner who helped rescue a grandfather and grandson from a grounded boat near Joppa Flats on Sunday night.
Coast Guard Station Merrimack River received a call from a concerned family member at 9:15 p.m. saying that an 18-foot pleasure boat with a young child onboard was several hours overdue and could not be reached by phone.
One of the people aboard the vessel also called the Coast Guard soon after and let it know the boat had struck a sandbar off Joppa Flats and he swam to Plum Island to make the call.
The Coast Guard launched a 29-foot response boat, along with another rescue vessel to locate the grounded boat, and also made a call to active reserve member Corey Lawrence.
Lawrence also works as a TowBoatUS captain and was aboard his boat, The Rover, which was moored at Ring’s Island when he got the Sunday night phone call from the Coast Guard.
“There was a kid and his grandfather who were still left on the boat. It was too shallow for the Coast Guard boat to get in there and they were asking me for advice,” he said.
Lawrence knew the incoming tide was going to take a few hours to get high enough for the larger boats to reach, so he jumped into his 17-foot, motorized skiff and headed out to the area himself.
It turned out, Lawrence was able to reach the grounded boat with his smaller skiff. He made sure the two people onboard, a 7-year-old boy and his grandfather, were in good health and discovered the grounding had disabled the vessel’s engine.
“They had hit the sandbar and had taken some damage by sucking all that sand into their engine. That’s a tricky area to navigate,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence then towed the vessel and returned the party to their launch point at the Salisbury Beach State Reservation boat ramp.
“I took them over to the ramp and the Coast Guard just followed me,” he said.
Newburyport Harbormaster Paul Hogg dispatched a third rescue team in a 23-foot response boat. He said the rescue highlights the benefit of cooperation between local mariners, search-and-rescue agencies and the Coast Guard.
“We need to make sure that we are all working together when you have different agencies and people showing up. We are always training and always keeping our relationships going,” he said.
Hogg added that his department often works with Lawrence and TowBoatUS.
“TowBoatUS, the Coast Guard, the Environmental Police and us will often work hand in hand. Anytime we have emergency calls, the towboat comes. We do the rescues and they do the salvage work and tow the boat from there,” he said.
The rescue could not have seen a better response, according to Hogg.
“We have a lot of talented, local mariners and they can help out in situations sometimes as well. There are a lot of good commercial fishermen, charter boat captains and things like that, that can be helpful, too. I’m glad everybody is OK. I’m glad we all worked well together and I’m glad that we had the good results that we had.”
Lawrence said he was happy to be of assistance.
“I had talked to (Coast Guard) sector Boston and they were starting to spin up a (helicopter) because they couldn’t get anything there. I told them, ‘Are you kidding me? No problem.’ I do this for a living, so it was pretty simple for me. It’s kind of an everyday event. It really stinks being stuck back there and nobody can get you,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
