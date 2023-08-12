SALISBURY — Two local initiatives are set to receive a financial boost from the fiscal 2024 state budget thanks to the town’s representatives on Beacon Hill.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport, have secured $50,000 in state funding earmarks for two initiatives in Salisbury as part of the state budget enacted by the House and Senate on July 31. Gov. Maura Healey signed the state budget Wednesday.
The earmarked funding will see $25,000 go to Partridge Brook Park in Salisbury while another $25,000 will go to the Salisbury Beach Partnership’s historic carousel.
The nonprofit organization launched the Campaign for the Historic Carousel in 2019 with the goal of raising $4.2 million to purchase a 1909 hand-carved Looff-Mangels carousel and build a year-round octagonal pavilion at 7 Broadway for its new home.
The group initially set out to bring the 1890s Looff-Mangels Broadway Flying Horses Carousel back to Salisbury Beach Center following its sale and removal in the 1970s, but it turned out the carousel was no longer intact. The carousel pavilion opened its doors for the first time for Fourth of July weekend.
The Partridge Brook Park project began in 2013 thanks to a $400,000 state Parkland Acquisition and Renovations for Communities grant. Phase 1 of the project saw the construction of athletic fields and a playground behind Salisbury Elementary School roughly seven years ago. The park recently hosted the grand opening of Salisbury’s new skatepark.
Tarr commented on the funding’s significance.
“These investments are important for our local economy, and the quality of life in our region,” Tarr said in a statement.
Salisbury Historic Carousel Executive Director Amy Moore thanked those responsible for securing the funding.
“We are grateful for the legislators and the work that Sen. Tarr and Rep. Shand do on Beacon Hill,” she said. “They do a lot of work to represent on behalf of our community.”
She explained how the money would be used.
“Those funds will go directly toward our capital campaign, which contributes to the restoration of the carousel and, of course, the construction of the pavilion,” Moore said.
She said the carousel has been popular and seeing plenty off foot traffic, noting a milestone they were closing in on as of Sunday night.
“Almost 12,500 rides as of last night,” Moore said.
Town Planner Lisa Pearson has been involved with the Partridge Brook Park project since it began. Pearson said she spoke with Shand about the park prior to the state representative submitting the earmarks.
“I let her know that it was an ongoing project with some ongoing things that would be great to get completed,” she said. “The fields on the side and just sort of looking at making sure safety is taken care of in terms of cameras and other type of projects, so definitely much-needed in order to sort of get some of this stuff completed.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
