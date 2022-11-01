AMESBURY — Approximately 20 people needed to find a new place to sleep following a fire Monday at British Colonial Apartments on Whitehall Road.
Acting Fire Chief Jim Nolan told The Daily News there were no injuries but roughly 20 residents were displaced following the one-apartment fire on the third floor of 164 Whitehall Road. The apartment complex is near the New Hampshire border and Cynthia Road.
Nolan said the fire was contained to the kitchen of the apartment but the entire third floor was rendered uninhabitable due to smoke damage. He also said those in the unit directly below on the second floor were forced to leave due to potential water damage.
Firefighters rescued a cat from the apartment, according to the Fire Department's Facebook page.
The fire chief said he expects residents to be able to return either today (Tuesday) or Wednesday.
The Amesbury Police Department, the Amesbury Fire Department, the Merrimac Fire Department, the Salisbury Fire Department and the American Red Cross were all on the scene, according to Nolan.
Covering the station were firefighters from West Newbury, Exeter, New Hampshire, and South Hampton, New Hampshire, according to the Facebook page.
The smell was a point of concern, Nolan said, due to plastic material that burned. He noted that the building fire alarms did work.
Nolan praised the work of his department and all those who provided aid.
