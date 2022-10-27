NEWBURYPORT — Recently obtained documents show a former City Hall official conducted an internal review of the Parks Department in February 2016 only to see it torn up before ever leaving the building.
The Daily News was sent an anonymous, two-page report titled, “Parks Department Internal Review, March 2016” documenting alleged improprieties in the Parks Department during summer 2014, but was unable to confirm its authenticity until former Mayor Donna Holaday did so earlier this week.
Holaday’s successor, Mayor Sean Reardon, presented a plan in July to roll the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services, which promoted the removal of former Parks Director Lise Reid and stirred a hornet’s nest of controversy from the City Council and many people in the community.
Shortly before the City Council was expected to vote on his proposal in late September, Reardon pulled the plan, saying he wanted more time to bring the entire council onboard before resubmitting it.
The Daily News received the report after Reardon submitted his plan. It includes a list of alleged questionable activity by Reid and recommended increased day-to-day supervision of employees, as well as consolidating the Parks Department as a division of the Department of Public Services.
Reardon said in an email Wednesday that his office came across the report only after he had put his Parks Department reorganization into motion and added it had “no influence on the actions taken.”
“The reorganization plan was an outcomes-based decision and I am still a big believer in the plan and look forward to bringing it back to the council later this year,” he said.
The mayor did, however, add that personnel issues have been a challenge for his administration and the report is “just one of a number of items we’ve found that has caused us to take a deeper dive into the accounting and record keeping of our city departments.”
Before Holaday confirmed the report, The Daily News sent a public records request asking for a copy of the report from the city. While City Clerk Richard Jones confirmed the document existed, he denied the request, stating the report involved personnel matters, thus creating an exception to the Freedom of Information Act.
The Daily News appealed the public records request to Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin’s office last week and is awaiting a reply.
Holaday, however, told the newspaper on Monday that the review was initiated by former Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Heather Rowe, who conducted the review without alerting her.
Holaday, who confirmed that the parks employee often mentioned in the report was Reid, added that she did not authorize the review and “ripped it up.” She also said that had there been anything “significant” in the report, there would have been a follow-up review with disciplinary action and a notice placed in her personnel file. The former mayor discounted the report as a whole, saying Rowe made a lot of “assumptions.”
Attempts to reach Rowe for comment were unsuccessful.
Among the questionable activity stated in the internal review were purchasing card abuses, such as: 2014 purchases at Leary’s Fine Wines for a parks wine event that is not allowed under state law; an $890 charge for bartending services from July to September 2014; furniture purchases that were shipped to a home address in December 2014 and were not set up in City Hall until questioned by Rowe in February 2016; monthly iPhone storage fees charged to the parks donations account from September 2015 to January 2016; a damaged iPhone was also replaced using the purchasing card, rather than having the item replaced within the city’s account with Verizon; and over 50 purchases at convenience/grocery stores.
The report also found $517.95 in unauthorized hotel stays and restaurant purchases charged to a parks donation account in January 2016.
Only one $30 payment was made to the credit card company and a repayment schedule was set up through a written promissory note, but the card was revoked in February 2016 for violating the purchasing card agreement.
The internal review also cited contract management problems, including the mismanagement of contractors and subcontractors for the Newburyport High School stadium project, costing the city approximately $170,000 for going six months over schedule.
No flags were said to have been raised with an illegal parks caretaker subcontractor who requested to be paid under the table and had someone they owed money to take city property hostage until they were paid (the matter eventually involved the Police Department and the contractor was suspended for alleged theft of public funds.)
A lack of communication and coordination with DPS was also alleged on maintenance projects and the Parks Department is said to have sought quotes from tree removal companies about tree health, rather than going with an independent source that wouldn’t be able to profit from such a report.
The review also states a Parks Department employee who had experienced serious personal financial difficulties made unapproved purchases on a card and often charged expenses to the wrong accounts, had unapproved purchases on a purchasing card, and set up a payment plan to pay the city back in $30 installments that was never approved, as well as unexplained late budget and capital requests.
The report advised the city to take better control over its assets, improve monitoring, add layers of approval and authorizations, and also separate the duties of purchaser, approver, contract manager and accounts payable.
Continued revocation of a purchasing card and an audit of all city assets used or stored in city parks was also suggested in the report, which advocated for the changing of the locks at all Parks Department facilities.
When reached for reaction Wednesday, Reid said she was advised by legal counsel not to comment.
At-large City Councilor Bruce Vogel said he was aware of the report having been recently given a copy, but called it “inappropriate.”
“My first impression is that this was done in 2016, so what does it have to do with now? Second, these are human resources matters, so they wouldn’t come before the council,” he said.
Vogel continued by saying that the report should not have been written in the first place.
“There was some deep, personal stuff in that which is completely inappropriate and irrelevant to the moment six years later. That just goes to show the inappropriate nature of the review,” he said.
Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane said he had heard rumors of the report over the summer and asked to see it, but his request was denied since it dealt with personnel matters.
“I’m very interested in seeing this and I don’t know why it hadn’t been released in the past,” he said.
Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley had not seen the internal review, but said he is looking forward to getting a look at it since he is an advocate for transparency.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
