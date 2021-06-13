2021 NEF Awards Presented to Ryan Smith, Institution for Savings, and Kacey Oreal    

NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Education Foundation (NEF) held its annual Ed Awards Ceremony at The Deck in Salisbury on June 8, presenting its three annual awards to Ryan Smith, the Institution for Savings, and Kacey Oreal.
“The Newburyport Education Foundation is driven by countless volunteers and organizations who volunteer their time and support us,” said Carrie O’Donnell, executive director of the NEF, in a press release. “The three we are recognizing tonight have gone above and beyond to not only ensure that students in Newburyport receive the best education possible, but also raise the level of the very city we live in. We are incredibly lucky to have people and businesses of this caliber working so hard to support us and making this city a better place.”
Ryan Smith was awarded with the Excellence in Education “Ed” Award, given to an individual in the community whose leadership, acts, and support have raised the level of excellence in the Newburyport Public Schools. O’Donnell presented the award to Smith, citing not only his leadership and contributions he has made to the NEF, but as a mentor to young men throughout the city through his years of coaching Newburyport Youth Soccer.
The Business Partner Award, presented to a company that has made particularly noteworthy contributions to the NEF and the Newburyport Public Schools, was presented by NEF Board Member Cindy Johnson to the Institution for Savings. Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer Kim Rock and Senior Vice President of Communications Mary Anne Clancy were in attendance as bank President and CEO Mike Jones accepted the award. Johnson praised the IFS for being the first to step up whenever there was a need at the schools, but also announced that the IFS has been the largest NEF contributor, donating more than $1 million to the NEF since its inception.
NEF board member Kristine Enes presented the Cindy Johnson Volunteer Award to Kacey Oreal. This award is presented to an individual for his/her many devoted volunteer hours to support the Newburyport Education Foundation, modeling the namesake of this award. Enes praised Oreal’s many hours volunteering for the Lighthouse Auction, the NEF’s premier fundraising event, and how her creativity and hard work resulted in classroom baskets becoming the heart and soul of the auction.
Newburyport Public Schools Assistant Superintendent and NEF board member Angela Bik then recognized teachers and staff who are retiring this year. Six of those teachers and staff members were in attendance and were acknowledged for their years of service with flowers from the NEF. They were: Trish Dolan (17 years), Ann Langlois (22 years), Nancy Tancreti (18 years), Liz Kinzley (8 years), Eileen Peyton (22 years), and Tracey Glynn (35 years).
School Superintendent Sean Gallagher and Cindy Johnson recognized Bik, who is retiring in July. Bik, who has spent her entire 32-year career in the Newburyport Public School District, was lauded as being a pioneer of the NEF and a caring teacher and administrator whose work will continue to benefit Newburyport’s students.
