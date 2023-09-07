NEWBURYPORT — Chocolate lovers are in for a fun afternoon Oct. 7 from noon to 4 p.m., sampling goodies while strolling through the city during the 20th annual Chocolate Tour.
The traditional walking tour offers ticket holders a chance to browse more than 30 tour stops and stores, tasting an array of chocolates along the way.
All proceeds will go to the following community groups: Five local Councils on Aging for their prescription refill/transportation programs; The Guinea Pig Sanctuary of Salisbury; New England Equine Rescue Center; and Community Service of Newburyport (camperships).
Tickets went on sale Friday at The Candy Man (Pleasant Street), Brass Lyon (Market Square), Affamata (at The Tannery Marketplace) and online at Facebook@nbptchocolatetour and newburyportchocolatetour.com.
Four hundred tickets are available. Tickets are $20 presale and $25 on the day of the event. A limited number of tickets will be available that day.
The tour features a basket raffle at the starting point.
For more information, email newburyportchocolatetour@gmail.com or visit: newburyportchocolatetour.com.
