NEWBURYPORT — An annual event returns this summer for residents and visitors alike to enjoy. It's the "Newburyport Kitchen Tour and Tasting," set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 30. Enjoy this one-of-a-kind exploration of historic and charming homes, featuring a variety of complimentary tastings from exceptional restaurants, chefs, brew masters and bakers to provide a figurative and literal taste of all that Newburyport has to offer.
To learn more, visit www.NewburyportKitchenTour.com
