23 photographers featured on NAA's online show

Beth Luchner's photo "2019 Quarry Dance" is one of the images in the Newburyport Art Association's "New Perspectives" photo show featuring the work of 23 photographers.

NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association is hosting the  Photography Interest Group’s Annual Show and Sale 2020, "New Perspectives."

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the show will be online only from July 15 through Aug. 31. Awards will be presented online at 7 p.m. on Aug. 6. 

The show features 23 NAA member photographers exhibiting 134 photos, with a wide variety of work in traditional and contemporary formats. There are individual galleries for each photographer. The photographs can be viewed in total, individually or in each photographer’s gallery, and can be searched by artist. Biographical information is included for each photographer, as are suggested prices for their photos in a variety of sizes and finished formats. To see their works, go to naaphotogroup.smugmug.com

Most photographers offer a range of sizes and finishes, by individual arrangement. All sales should be transacted directly with the artist who created the photograph. Follow the show on Twitter, #NewburyportPhotoShow.

