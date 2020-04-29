NEWBURYPORT – City officials reported late Tuesday night that a second Newburyport resident had died from COVID-19, the fifth person in Greater Newburyport to succumb to the virus in the past month.
A press release from City Hall cited the second Newburyport death but gave no information about the victim's age or sex. The release said there are 41 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Newburyport as of Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Jack Morris, the health director Amesbury and Salisbury, said an elderly woman had died in Amesbury from the virus, the third death in that city. On Monday he said a woman in her 60s and an elderly woman had died from the virus, which has claimed more than 3,150 lives in Massachusetts and almost 60,000 across the country. Two weeks ago a Salisbury man died from COVID-19.
In Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury, health officials have said residents who test positive for the coronavirus are being monitored during a 14-day quarantine period, under state Department of Public Health and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The state is providing information about COVID-19 cases and residents subject to quarantine in Massachusetts and by county on its website.
Following the guidance of state and federal officials, the city of Newburyport has undertaken the following measures:
All public gatherings are banned. Individuals must maintain 6 feet of distance in public.
Public playgrounds are closed to the public. Athletic fields and courts and fields are closed except for passive recreation.
The Plum Island parking lot is closed an all parking is prohibited on public streets.
Masks are required to be warn by the general public and employees within essential business that are open to the public.
The Board of Health orders social distancing of 6 feet or more should be practiced at all times.
Evictions for residential and commercial tenants is banned during this emergency.
Newburyport Schools are closed for the rest of the school year; City Hall is closed to the public until further notice. Residents and business owners needing to conduct business with the city should call 978-465-4413 or visit the city's website.
All Senior Center activities are cancelled, with the exception of the Meals on Wheels Program
The Newburyport Public Library is closed and Newburyport Youth Services is closed and all programming is suspended until further notice.
All Police and Fire Department lobbies and stations are closed to the public, with the exception of the vestibule at the front entrance of the police station, for emergencies only. Residents are encouraged to call the departments’ business lines for all non-emergency matters. The Police Department’s business line is 978-462-4411 and the Fire Department’s business line is 978-465-4427.
As always, call 911 for any emergency. All emergency services are fully functional and prepared.
The Newburyport Police and Fire Departments remain fully staffed and prepared to respond to any emergency.
On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker extended the closure of non-essential businesses until May 18.
