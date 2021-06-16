WEST NEWBURY – Local police and fire officials responded to three car crashes within an hour Tuesday afternoon, sending one driver to a Boston-area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The most serious crash took place at 4:04 p.m. when West Newbury police and fire, along with a Cataldo Atlantic Ambulance and a Merrimac Fire Department ambulance responded to Ferry Lane between Bridge and Church Streets. Upon arrival, first responders found a 48-year-old man, who had been driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash, pinned between the two vehicles involved in the rear-end crash.
West Newbury police Chief Jeffrey Durand said it appeared the victim had gotten out of his car to check for damage when the other driver accelerated and pinned him between the cars.
"A freak accident," Durand said.
The injured man was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston-area hospital with serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Merrimac and Groveland fire departments provided mutual aid at the landing zone behind the public safety building.
Roughly 10 minutes earlier, police and firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Main and Bridge streets.
At 4:46 p.m., there was another two-car crash near Bridge and Main streets. There were no injuries in either crash, according to local police.
No charges have been filed but the crashes remain under investigation, Durand added.
Durand and Fire Chief Michael Dwyer both said their staffs were essentially going from crash to crash Tuesday afternoon.
"It definitely tested the limits of our emergency services," Dwyer said, adding there was no connection among the three crashes.
