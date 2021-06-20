3 Climate Futures plaques installed along rail trail

NEWBURYPORT – The latest in a series of public art plaques documenting the history of climate change from the point of view of a future date in the 21st century have been erected along the recently opened section of the Clipper City Rail Trail behind the wastewater treatment plant on Water Street.
The series called "Remembrance of Climate Futures", is a collaboration involving 10 Essex County communities and four landholder partners – The Trustees of Reservations, Salem State University, Mass Audubon, and Salem Maritime National Historic Site. The messages reflect that climate change knows no boundaries — a fact that will be made evident as people encounter this network of plaques throughout the county. In addition to increasing awareness of local adaptation efforts, the medium of public art offers an opportunity for residents and visitors to imagine their role in mitigating climate change.
