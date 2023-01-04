AMESBURY — There are now four contenders for the city’s vacant School Committee slot following the resignation of longtime member Peter Hoyt, who stepped down after 11 years.
Candidates originally had until Dec. 30 to apply for the empty seat but that deadline was extended by a week, until Friday, due to what one city official described as “a miscalculation in the time frame.” The School Committee and City Council are set to hold a joint meeting Jan. 10 to select a member who will serve until the next election later this year.
Up until the day of the original deadline, it appeared as if Amesbury resident and former School Committee member Gregory Noyes would be the sole candidate to submit an application; however, two more were received Dec. 30, with a fourth coming Monday.
The four applicants are Noyes of Clarks Road, Marcie DiLorenzo of Whittier Street, Katelynn Lemieux of Birchwood Pointe and Annmary Connor of Linwood Place.
Noyes received his master’s degree in elementary education from UMass Lowell in 2001, and taught at Sparhawk School in Amesbury for 15 years, according to his application. He has also volunteered at Amesbury Elementary, Horace Mann Elementary, Cashman Elementary and Amesbury High schools.
The application states that Noyes’ previous experience in the city includes a term on the School Committee, a year as Finance Committee chairperson, a stint on the elementary school PTA, and time as president of Amesbury Pony League baseball.
In 2017, Noyes ran unsuccessfully for a vacant District 1 City Council seat. His most recent experience came outside of Amesbury when he served a year as a trustee for River Valley Charter School in 2020.
Connor’s application states that she most recently completed her doctorate in social work at Simmons University in December. She served as director of the Amesbury Council on Aging from 2009 to 2016.
Connor now serves as the executive director of Bread and Roses Housing, which is committed to building affordable housing for low-income families.
DiLorenzo received her master’s degree in special education from Endicott College in 2005, according to her application.
More than 20 years of public education experience is included on DiLorenzo’s resume. She served in the Masconomet Regional School District as a reading support service aide from 2001 to 2002, before moving to St. Ann’s Home and School as a teacher’s aide from 2002 to 2003.
She found her long-term home at the School for Exceptional Studies in Lawrence, where she started as a classroom teacher from 2003 to 2007, then became a success for all facilitator from 2007 to 2009 and was finally named an academic facilitator.
Lemieux’s application shows a long history of work with housing departments. At the beginning of 2022, she was named executive director of the Wilmington Housing Authority. In April, she became a tenant selector/trainer for the Georgetown and Topsfield Housing Authorities.
She serves on the Amesbury Affordable Housing Trust and the I AMESBURY 2030 Task Force. She is also vice president of the North Shore Housing Executive Directors Association, and serves as a community representative and board member for Community Action Inc.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
